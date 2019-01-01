One of the most sordid chapters in Arizona athletics history ostensibly closed in mid-May when former Arizona track and field coach Craig Carter was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening a former athlete, with whom he’d had a sexual relationship that she deemed non-consensual.
Carter was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, including one with a deadly weapon, almost three years after he was arrested for choking former UA thrower Baillie Gibson in his office. After harassing Gibson’s roommate, Julie Labonté, he was also charged with four counts of aggravated harassment after he violated a protective order by attempting to contact her via social media.