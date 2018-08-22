Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder will head to yet another continent to continue his basketball career, signing with Legia Warszawa in Warsaw, Poland.
Ready to start this Next Chapter! 🇵🇱 Poland Bound ✈️— Keanu Pinder (@KeanuPinder28) August 22, 2018
Originally from Perth, Australia, Pinder played at Hutchinson (Kan.) CC before transferring to Arizona in 2016 and playing two seasons for the Wildcats. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season but was mostly valued for his defense while playing an average of 10.4 minutes a game.
UA coach Sean Miller said earlier this month that Pinder was trying to finish up his UA degree remotely by the end of the fall semester, even as he was finalizing plans to head to Europe.
Legia plays in the Polish first division. There, Pinder will play against former Utah guard Justin Bibbins, who is joining Polpharma Starogard of Gdansk (a move that Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak is proud of.)
UA recruiting target Boogie Ellis made a huge jump in 247's updated class of 2018 rankings, from 72 to 25, putting him in five-star and possible McDonalds All-American territory.
Five-star Phoenix point guard Nico Mannion also made a jump, from 15 to 9.