The football field at Catalina High School is named after Ev Nicholson, a UA standout on the defensive and offensive lines in 1955 and a key blocker for the great Cactus Comet, Art Luppino.
Nicholson died in Tucson last week. He was 88. A celebration of his life will be held Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. in the clubhouse at the Randolph Golf Complex.
Nicholson, who grew up in Fremont, Texas, and served four years in the Navy, arrived at Arizona in 1954. Upon graduation from the UA, he became a TUSD teacher and coach for 31 years. He coached Catalina to a 7-3 record in 1974, which remains the best record at the school dating to 1967. He coached CHS football for six years, became the school’s athletic director and was also Catalina’s head wrestling coach.
Nicholson Stadium has been in use for almost 60 years.