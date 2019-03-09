Canyon del Oro High grad Tyler Porter, son of former Arizona All-Pac-10 outfielder and Houston Astros/St. Louis Cardinals player Colin Porter, is starting at second base and batting fourth in the lineup for longtime baseball power Long Beach State. Porter eschewed offers from Arizona and ASU to play for the Dirtbags, and has found that college baseball is a difficult challenge. In its first 12 games, losing 11 times, Long Beach State played eight total games against No. 3 Florida, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Michigan and No. 23 TCU. Compare that to, say, Arizona State, which was 13-0 through Friday but had not played a Top 25 team. Pac-12 teams will soon face the fire; UCLA, Stanford and Oregon State are all ranked in the top 10.