In Sammy Nettling’s four seasons as Canyon del Oro’s starting catcher, the Dorados went 129-20, winning a state softball title as she hit a cumulative .441 with 20 home runs. She accepted a scholarship to Northwestern and started 182 games in four seasons and graduated in four years. Now Nettling works in Chicago for Google and last week was hired by the Big Ten Conference to be a softball analyst for the Big Ten Network. Sammy made her TV debut on Friday, calling the Indiana-Rutgers game. She is the daughter of 1970s Arizona tight end Bill Nettling.