Andrew Edwards was a dominating pitcher at Desert Christian High School when coach Grant Hopkins’ team won state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Edwards, a lefty, was 28-3 with 316 strikeouts in 184 innings. Now he’ll be a pro. Edwards was drafted in the 31st round by the New York Mets last week. He was part of New Mexico State’s rousing 38-17 season, tying for first place in the WAC and beating Arizona at Hi Corbett Field. Edwards struck out 30 batters in 22 2/3 innings for NMSU. Edwards’ teammate at New Mexico State, second baseman Nick Gonzales of Cienega High School, was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, hitting .436 with 80 RBIs. After NMSU coach Brian Green resigned last week to be the head coach at Washington State, Gonzales became a potential transfer student, with two years of eligibility remaining. He’d be a game-changer if he chose to play at least one year at a Pac-12 school.