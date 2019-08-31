Only thing better than a surprise scholarship announcement...— Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) August 26, 2019
When Catalina Foothills High School basketball standout Sam Beskind failed to land a scholarship offer from a Division I school in 2017-18, Pima Colllege men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody was puzzled. “I must’ve told 100 coaches about Sam,” Peabody says now. “No one would bite. I just didn’t get it. A lot of D-1 coaches missed out on a no-brainer.” Beskind walked on at Stanford and practiced with the Cardinal during the 2018-19 season and last week Stanford coach Jerod Haase put Beskind on the roster with a full scholarship. He has four years of eligibility remaining. Very good story.