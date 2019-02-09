From the Where Are They Now Department: Flowing Wells High School and UA grad Marcus Titus, possibly the top male swimmer from a local high school in Tucson history, is teaching at the Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind, where he attended elementary school. Titus is in the process of completing his master's degree in deaf education from the UA. Titus’ swimming career at Arizona was something out of a storybook. After transferring from ASU, he became a 12-time All-American and a key part of Arizona’s 2008 national championship team. I’ve covered few events in my career more rewarding than watching Titus reach the finals of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, finishing eighth in the 100 breaststroke, about 1.2 seconds away from making the Olympic team. It’s hard to believe but Titus is now 32.