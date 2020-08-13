Former Prisoner of War

Applicant must have been captured and incarcerated by an enemy of the United States during a period of conflict with the United States, have received an honorable discharge and provide a copy of a current membership card from the American Ex-Prisoners of War association, or an original letter from the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services (ADVS) verifying eligibility. Supports veterans services.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!