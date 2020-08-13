You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Prisoner of War

Former Prisoner of War

Applicant must have been captured and incarcerated by an enemy of the United States during a period of conflict with the United States, have received an honorable discharge and provide a copy of a current membership card from the American Ex-Prisoners of War association, or an original letter from the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services (ADVS) verifying eligibility. Supports veterans services.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News