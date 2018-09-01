Arizona’s starting 2001 and 2002 quarterback, Jason Johnson, who threw for 5,749 yards — then No. 4 in school history — is now a journalist, filmmaker and photographer who does a lot of work for ESPN. It is high-quality work. Last month, Johnson accompanied NBA All-star Marc Gasol as he volunteered with the Spanish NGO Open Arms foundation, traveling from Barcelona to Malta and eventually to the waters off Libya in an attempt to rescue immigrants trying to cross the Mediterranean. Johnson told reporters: “What I saw was horrific and makes me hug my little guy tighter each day, and question how others have to deal with this reality and how the rest of the world just goes about our daily lives unaffected.” Johnson produced a 13-minute documentary for ESPN about Gasol’s humanitarian mission. It was absorbing. Watch it if you can.