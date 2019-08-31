Before Jason Gardner’s UA basketball jersey was retired and placed on a wall at McKale Center, he married his high school sweetheart from Indianapolis. They had four children as Gardner played eight years in Europe and became an assistant coach at Memphis and Loyola-Chicago.
He took on a formidable building project as the head coach at his hometown IUPUI; his teams went 64-93 in five years. Along the way, he was tempted to take a coaching job with UA teammate Luke Walton with the Los Angeles Lakers, and also spoke to Sean Miller about coaching at his alma mater. But as Gardner and his wife separated and moved toward a divorce, Gardner decided to stick it out at IUPUI; he could see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Unfortunately, Gardner resigned last week after he was charged with OWI — operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is only 38. He has hit bottom. But anyone who knew Gardner at Arizona knows what a good man he is. I hope he gets another chance someday soon.