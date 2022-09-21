Former UCLA basketball player Hill dies in Costa Rica

LOS ANGELES — No matter the circumstances, Jalen Hill could break out in a wide grin that made those around him feel everything was going to be all right.

"Just a really good kid, had a great smile," said Josh Giles, his coach at Corona Centennial High before Hill went on to become a starting forward-center at UCLA. "He was a great basketball player, but I just loved him as a person."

Hill made international headlines before his first college game, becoming part of the trio of Bruins involved in a shoplifting spree in China that led to seasonlong suspensions. He made no excuses, accepting blame and becoming a valued member of the team for nearly four seasons before retiring in the spring of 2021 because of anxiety and depression.

Even then, Hill sounded as if he were on the verge of clearing another hurdle.

"Now every day it just seems like I'm winning because I'm here," Hill said, unleashing that smile again, "I'm alive and my mental state has changed immensely."

Hill, 22, died recently after going missing in Costa Rica, his family wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. Giles confirmed the news to The Los Angeles Times after exchanging text messages with George Hill, Jalen's father.

"I'm so stunned I don't even have an emotion right now," Giles said. "To hear something like this is next-level devastating."

Hill's family said in its Instagram post that it was unable to share any details.

Said UCLA coach Mick Cronin in a statement: "The news of Jalen Hill's passing is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon."

The 6-foot-10 Hill played his last game for the Bruins on Jan. 30, 2021, going scoreless in 11 minutes against Oregon State. The team announced the following week that he was sitting out a game against cross-town rival USC for personal reasons.

Hill never returned as UCLA advanced to the Final Four, later revealing that he had become consumed by anxiety and depression after putting excessive pressure on himself to succeed.

NHL

Coyotes defenseman Chychrun wants trade

SCOTTSDALE — Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun still wants to be traded to a playoff contender. He's not going to let that impact how he plays while he's still in the desert.

“I've been here a while now and the way I operate and take care of my business, I try to get better every day,” Chychrun said Wednesday, a day before the Coyotes start training camp. “All I'm going to focus on is continuing to get better, get healthy — that's obviously the biggest thing right now.”

Chychrun will not be ready for the start of training camp and possibly preseason games after having wrist and ankle surgery in the offseason. He will play for the Coyotes once he is healthy, but the team will likely move him to a contender at some point.

The Coyotes are in Year 2 of a rebuild that started with trading away veteran players for draft picks before that season. Arizona finished with the second-fewest points in the NHL last season and is expected to be near the bottom again this year.

The team approached Chychrun about a possible trade to a contender before last season and again early in the season, but the Coyotes could not find a suitable deal for one of their best players.

“Throughout the start of last season, I had a lot of reflection time and some really, really emotional, hard reflections with my loved ones and family," he said "We ultimately decided to take them up on that offer and try to get moved on to a better situation.”

The 24-year-old Chychrun has been one of the anchors of Arizona's team, both as a top-line defenseman and a leader in the locker room. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman is a physical presence at the blue line and a capable scorer, eclipsing 20 points five times in his six NHL seasons.

NBA

Bulls' Ball likely to miss start of season

CHICAGO — Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season.

The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14.

Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later. He experienced discomfort when he tried to ramp up activities. The Bulls had him rest for 10 days, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.

Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for part of the season, finished sixth at 46-36. The Bulls ended a string of four straight losing seasons and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Chicago starts training camp next week and opens the season at Miami on Oct. 19.