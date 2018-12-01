Shelley Duncan, right, a former Wildcat showed playing in the University of Arizona baseball alumni game on Jan. 27, 2018, recently was hired as a field coordinator for the MLB's Toronto Blue Jays.

It doesn’t take long in the company of former Canyon del Oro High School and UA home run champion Shelley Duncan to picture him as a big-league manager someday. After managing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A and Single-A affiliates the last two seasons, Duncan was hired last week to be the Toronto Blue Jays’ major-league field coordinator.

What kind of a job is that? New Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo, a Sahuarita resident, said that it can be everything from Duncan working with second baseman Brandon Drury to helping pitchers.

“Shelley will also be helping with base- running, and will have a lot of involvement with game planning,” Montoyo said. Duncan, who turned 39 in September, was a hitting coach in the recently-completed Arizona Fall League.