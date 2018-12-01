It doesn’t take long in the company of former Canyon del Oro High School and UA home run champion Shelley Duncan to picture him as a big-league manager someday. After managing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A and Single-A affiliates the last two seasons, Duncan was hired last week to be the Toronto Blue Jays’ major-league field coordinator.
What kind of a job is that? New Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo, a Sahuarita resident, said that it can be everything from Duncan working with second baseman Brandon Drury to helping pitchers.
“Shelley will also be helping with base- running, and will have a lot of involvement with game planning,” Montoyo said. Duncan, who turned 39 in September, was a hitting coach in the recently-completed Arizona Fall League.