Foundations offer new grants for nonprofits

It’s a new year, and local foundations are providing new grant funding for a range of nonprofits.
Nonprofits that support educational institutions and wrap-around services for children and youth through grade 16 in underserved communities can apply for grants from the Marshall Foundation online at MarshallFoundation.com beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 22 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on February 15. Grants start at $25,000 and multi-year requests are welcome.
Founded in 1930 by Louis Foucar Marshall and her husband, Thomas Marshall, the Marshall Foundation has funneled more than $25 million into nearly 1,000 nonprofit organizations in Pima County. The foundation was originally seeded with funds by Louise, who was the first woman professor at the University of Arizona. In addition to grants, the foundation provides more than $500,000 in scholarship funds annually to UA.
Kay Hoenig, grants administrator for the Marshall Foundation, said that Louise Marshall’s vision to promote education and help the less fortunate in the community continues to be realized.
Championship of marginalized populations is also the goal of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.
Since 1999, the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund has awarded more than $1 million to 72 organizations in support of Southern Arizona’s LGBTQ+ programs and initiatives. Recipients last year include BICAS, 191 Toole, El Rio Health Center, Old Pueblo Community Services, Our Family Services, Remedy House Tucson, Reveille Men’s Chorus, Southern Arizona Senior Pride, Pima Council on Aging and more.
The fund is on track for record giving and will expand to a two-year funding commitment for prospective grantees according to Andrés Cano, fund director. The maximum grant request is $10,000; applications are currently open and will be accepted online through 6 p.m. on Feb. 4; visit tucne.ws/grants for more information or to make a donation.
“In 2021 we saw a historic increase in grant applications and were only able to fund half of the requests we received. That is why we are expanding our financial support in the year ahead. Our grantees are doing incredible work to ensure LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion in Southern Arizona, and thanks to our donors, we are prepared to continue investing in their work,” said Cano.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net