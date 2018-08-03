Kyle Fogg and his Overseas Elite teammates have officially become summertime basketball legends.
Overseas Elite knocked off Eberlein Drive 70-58 in The Basketball Tournament’s championship game Friday in Baltimore to pick up the $2 million winner-take-all prize. The victory came one night after the former Arizona Wildcats guard scored 38 points in a semifinal win.
Fogg scored 10 points in the title game by shooting 4 of 14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.
Overseas Elite improved to 25-0 over the last four TBTs, and has won $7 million as a team. Fogg earned $147,000 of the $2 million share last summer and is expected to earn a similar amount this time.
The TBT’s all-time leading scorer, Fogg was the MVP of the previous two tournaments while showcasing some clutch play. This year, Fogg hit a 3-pointer to win the game for Overseas Elite in the quarterfinals and then dropped his 38 points in an 85-60 romp over the (Marquette) Golden Eagles in the semifinals on Thursday.
After the Overseas Elite’s quarterfinal win, Fogg said on a TBT video that the team wasn’t focusing on the chance to win a fourth straight title.
“We just think about one game at a time,” Fogg said. “We’re happy to be here but we got a lot of work to do.”
After the championship game Friday, former St. John’s forward D.J. Kennedy, the MVP this year, told ESPN that “to do this is just remarkable.”
Not only has Fogg cleaned up in his TBT earnings over the years, but he’s halfway through a two-year contract in China worth about $2 million. Fogg says he’s handing most of his TBT money over to his mom and Pencils for Promise, the charity he works with to develop schools in areas of need around the world.
Since playing for the Wildcats between 2008-09 and 2011-12, Fogg’s professional career has steadily elevated. He lead leagues in Finland (2013-14) and Germany (2015-16) in scoring, helped Malaga win a Eurocup title in 2017 and spent last season in China.