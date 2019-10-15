Borderlands Theatre heads to the freeway — or rather under it — for “Their Dogs Came with Them,” a co-production with Todo Dar Productions.
The play is adapted by Virginia Grise from Helena María Viramontes’ novel of the same name.
Borderlands Milta Ortiz gives us four reasons why we should see the play.
1. “Their Dogs Came with Them” is the story of what happens to a community, and the people that live there, when four intersecting freeways are built right through the heart of their neighborhood.
Adapted from the novel by Helena María Viramontes, the play ascribes new meanings to gang life dramas, gender queer identities, and Chicana/o/x coming of age barrio tales.
Much like the structure of a freeway, the lives of four Mexican American youth intersect and intertwine, unearthing stories about the effects and after-effects of the Vietnam War, displacement, mental illness and state violence.
2. The play asks its community to consider how decisions around city planning and urban development impact everyone. That’s something Tucsonans relate to.
Arizona is one of the fastest growing urban areas in the country.
3. Experience cutting edge theatre in comfort. Aptly staged underneath the I-19 freeway in South Tucson. “Their Dogs Came with Them” immerses its audience in the action of the play. Golf carts are available for the five-minute walk from the parking lot to the seating area for those with mobility issues.
4. The creative team is comprised of out-of-town designers from around the nation at the top of their fields, an award-winning playwright and New York-based actor awarded a prestigious NALAC Master-Apprentice grant for this production, and local artists and community leaders for an authentic Tucson feel. Martha Gonzalez, Juan Perez (bass) and Tylana Enomoto from the Grammy Award-winning band Quetzal and legendary guitarist Bob Robles from Thee Midniters will play the originally composed score live at all Tucson performances.