1. Attendance at T-Mobile Arena (capacity 20,000) for the Pac-12 Tournament proved how important Arizona is to the week in Las Vegas.
Here are the attendance figures for the championship games of the Power 6 conferences:
Big East, Seton Hall vs. Villanova, 19,812.
ACC, Duke vs. Florida State, 19,691.
SEC, Auburn vs. Tennessee, 19,452.
Big 12, Kansas vs. Iowa State, 19,066.
Big Ten, Michigan vs. Michigan State, 18,615.
Pac-12, Oregon vs. Washington, 12,877.
That’s more than 7,000 empty seats at T-Mobile when the more fan-friendly MGM Grand Arena (capacity 12,916) — abandoned by the Pac-12 — sits empty across the street.
2. Oregon last week agreed to a home-and-home series with Michigan. It’s a promising transaction given that this year the only Top 25 teams to play on Pac-12 home courts were Kansas and Nevada. Arizona hasn’t played a Top 25 nonconference team at McKale Center since Gonzaga in 2014.
3. Now that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has been forced to work in collaboration with league athletic directors, perhaps we can get an explanation of some of the exorbitant expenses spent in Scott’s front office. At the Pac-12 Tournament last week, the Oregonian newspaper reported that Pac-12 Network President Mark Shuken is allowed to live in Southern California but work at league headquarters in San Francisco. As a result, Shuken travels frequently from Southern California to the Bay Area using a chartered plane paid for by the conference. Also, he was given a downtown San Francisco apartment that was paid for by the Pac-12 and often sat empty.
4. Once-proud UCLA averaged 7,968 at Pauley Pavilion this basketball season (capacity 12,500). It’s not even the most popular sport on campus. UCLA’s powerhouse women’s gymnastics team averaged 10,216 fans in five home meets at Pauley. The next UCLA basketball coach will be expected to fill those 12,500 seats and become more popular than gymnastics, and paid accordingly.