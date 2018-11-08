High school football playoffs continue this week as four Southern Arizona teams enter the quarterfinals in the Class 3A, 4A and 5A brackets. Last week, Marana, Flowing Wells, Canyon del Oro, Pusch Ridge Christian, Walden Grove and Ironwood Ridge bowed out in the first round. The survivors: Cienega, Salpointe Catholic, Sahuaro and Sabino.
Our game of the week comes out of the east side with fifth-seeded Sahuaro hosting No. 13 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in the 4A bracket. The winner could potentially play top-seeded Salpointe Catholic in the semifinals.
The Star’s Justin Spears previews each matchup, with the predicted winners in ALL CAPS. Each game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.