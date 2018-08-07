Dayten Holman, a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 from Oklahoma, took an unofficial visit to Arizona over the weekend.
Holman, a 6-foot-5-inch combo guard, built up his reputation over the spring and summer, gaining offers from Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Houston and Mississippi, according to the Norman Transcript, while jumping into the Top 100 in his class.
“I really can't explain it,” Holman told the Transcript last month. “I guess they just finally watched me play, and they can see how I can play at the next level.”