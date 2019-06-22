1. Andre Iguodala has written a book: “Sixth Man, a Memoir.” It will be available online and in bookstores this week. Iguodala wasn’t an all-time great at Arizona; he scored 594 points in two seasons. But he made the right decision by leaving school early. Iguodala has played in 1,108 NBA games and been paid more than $125 million. Interesting tidbit: In the 2004 NBA draft, Iguodala was selected No. 9 overall. He was sandwiched between No. 8 Rafael Araujo, a BYU center who was a bust, playing in just 139 NBA games, and No. 10 Luke Jackson of Oregon, who also busted, playing just 73 NBA games. The NBA scouts miss a few, too.
2. Mike Crawford was one of the leading high school pitchers in Arizona history. He went 13-1 and 12-2 in his final two seasons at Salpointe Catholic High School, pitched at the UA, and has gone on to coach pitchers for 11 seasons under Utah’s Bill Kinneberg, himself a former Wildcats pitcher. Last week, Kinneberg parted ways with Crawford. Tough business. Crawford and Kinneberg celebrated the 2016 Pac-12 championship at Utah, a seismic upset, but since then the Utes have gone 29-61 in the league.
3. Tim Derksen was the Arizona high school basketball player of the year in 2011, leading Amphi to a state championship. After four solid years at the University of San Francisco, Derksen last week enjoyed the height of his young pro career. Derksen helped Fribourg win the Swiss Cup championship, capping a 5-0 run through the SBL EuroLeague playoffs. Derksen averaged 11 points and four rebounds per game in the playoffs. Earlier this season he averaged 18 points per game for Prievidza in the Slovakian EuroLeague.
4. Those who played golf at the El Conquistador Country Club 25 years ago might’ve recognized the caddy working for U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland last week at Pebble Beach. Brennan Little, who graduated from New Mexico State and moved to Tucson to work at then-new El Conquistador club in Oro Valley, has gone on to become one of the top caddies in the world. He earlier was on the bag for Mike Weir during a championship run at the 2003 Masters.