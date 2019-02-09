Carniceria la Noria
History: Good ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation Jan. 4 and failed a follow-up inspection on Jan. 14.
What the inspector saw: Meat offered for sale to the public was sprayed with a banned preservative (sodium sulphite) that was labeled “Do not use in food;” two dead mice on glue traps under meat display case; cooked pork, tripe and carnitas stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sinks had no soap or paper towels; refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; food prep sink directly connected to sewer.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Jan. 24
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
AJ’s Famous Hollywood Hotdogs
Mobile food vendor
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2015, but received a needs improvement Dec. 5 and failed an initial follow-up inspection Jan. 9.
What the inspector saw: Operator expanded and added extra cooking equipment without health department approval; operator not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Currently closed for business, and must undergo a health department review of its operating plan before reopening.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Voicemail was full and not taking new messages.
Al J’s Tavern
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years but received a needs improvement rating Jan. 3 and failed initial re-inspection Jan. 14.
What the inspector saw: Dead cockroaches on floor; no paper towels for hand-washing sink; dishes, food and kitchen equipment were on the premises although tavern is not licensed to prepare food.
Follow up: Passed second follow-up inspection on Jan. 25.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
5825 W. Arizona Pavillions Dr.
History: Mainly excellent ratings since opening in 2017, but received a needs improvement rating Jan. 9 and failed an initial follow-up inspection on Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Employee handled cash and dirty dishes, then served customers without washing hands; clean dishes stored on dirty shelves; excessive food debris in storage area; hand-washing sink lacked hot water supply.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 1.
Comments: Manager Alexis Cox said problems have been corrected.
Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery
History: Mainly good an excellent ratings for several years, but was placed on probation Jan. 28.
What the inspector saw: Two employees did not wash hands before putting on gloves to prepare food; hand-washing sink inaccessible; Sharpie pen was found in tomato sauce; mold on cheddar cheese; some foods did not have use-by dates; excessive food debris on kitchen floor.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection on Feb. 7.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Del Taco
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings since 2015 but was placed on probation Jan. 16 and was briefly shut down as an imminent health hazard due to faulty refrigeration.
What the inspector saw: Beef, chili, cheese and taco toppings were stored at unsafe temperatures; dishes stored as clean had food residue; employee used bathroom then went to work in kitchen without first washing hands.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection Jan. 28.
Comments: Owner Tony Nehrvar said problems were quickly resolved.
Dragon View Asian Cuisine
History: Good and excellent ratings until mid-2017. Since then, the restaurant has been placed on probation twice, most recently on Jan. 9.
What the inspector saw: Egg rolls, pot stickers, and raw pork, duck, shrimp and chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; head cook washed hands without soap, then returned to work; food debris and residue build-up on kitchenware and food contact surfaces; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection Jan. 22.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Exxon Service Station
History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2016. Since then, four out of seven inspections had negative findings including a Dec. 28 needs improvement rating and a failed follow-up inspection Jan. 8.
What the inspector saw: Milk, burritos and sausage breakfast sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures; no hand-washing sink in food handling area; equipment in contact with food was not properly sanitized; dust and dirt buildup on floors.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Jan. 18.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Jason Hot Dogs
mobile food vendor
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2012 but was placed on probation Jan. 5.
What the inspector saw: Raw hot dogs, raw bacon and shredded cheese were stored at unsafe temperatures — the third consecutive time inspectors noted that violation; hand-washing sink inaccessible; no food thermometer; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: A re-inspection was scheduled for Jan. 16 at Tanque Verde Swap Meet, where the vendor typically operates, but he didn’t show and has not returned health department phone calls. Officials are trying to find him to conduct a follow-up inspection.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
M & M Saloon
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years, but the bar was cited and placed on probation Dec. 20 for operating an unlicensed kitchen. It also failed two follow-up inspections on Dec. 31 and Jan. 10.
What the inspector saw: Rodent droppings in unapproved food prep areas; large holes in walls contributing to pest problem; hand-washing sink not accessible; equipment- washing sink directly connected to sewer posing risk of contamination; though not licensed for food service, the bar’s menu advertised items such chicken fingers, cheese steaks, and french fries for sale.
Follow up: Passed a third follow-up inspection on Jan. 22.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Mantis Gourmet
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but received a needs improvement rating Dec. 27 followed by a failed re-inspection Jan. 7.
What the inspector saw: Egg rolls, noodles, chicken, tofu, broth and bean sprouts stored at unsafe temperatures; improper cooling procedures for hot foods; cutting boards not sanitized; fans throughout facility had grease and dirt build-up.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Jan. 16.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Our Lady of Guadalupe — Casa Maria
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until early 2018. Since then, two of four inspections had negative findings, most recently a probation rating Jan. 16.
What the inspector saw: Cold turkey and hot soup kept at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink blocked, a repeat violation; no chlorine test strips for sanitizing solution, a repeat violation; cookware not sanitized; holes in kitchen wall.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection on Jan. 28.
Comments: Operator Brian Flagg said the problems were corrected with help from volunteers.
Quick Break
History: A mix of good, passing and needs improvement scores since 2014. Most recently was placed on probation Jan. 17.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, turkey, bacon, roast beef, cheese and milk were at unsafe temperatures; toxic chemicals stored near food; hand-washing sink blocked by trash; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: A follow-up inspection was set for Jan. 28 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Manager Angela Studer said problems were fixed and customers were not negatively affected.
Saigon Flavor Restaurant
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until mid-2017. Placed on probation twice since then, most recently on Dec. 27, and also failed three follow-up inspections between Jan. 7 and 29.
What the inspector saw: Multiple hand-washing violations such as handling dirty dishes then putting gloves on to handle food without first washing hands; hand washing sink blocked and inaccessible; live cockroach near kitchen sink; insecticide stored near sink was labeled not for use in food establishment; no test strips for sanitizing solution; sanitizing sink connected directly to sewer.
Follow up: A fourth follow-up inspection was scheduled for Feb. 8 but results were not immediately available.
Comments: Owner Phong Pham noted the restaurant’s long history of positive inspection results and said he has made kitchen upgrades to resolve problems.