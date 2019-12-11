In anticipation of thousands of people visiting the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair beginning Friday, Tucson is closing several area roads.
The following closures will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Sunday:
- North Fourth Avenue from East University Boulevard south to East Eighth Street. East Sixth Street will remain open.
- East Fourth Street and East Seventh Street between North Third to North Fifth avenues.
- East Fifth Street between North Third and North Herbert avenues.
- East Eighth Street between North Hoff and North Fourth avenues.
- South Herbert Avenue between East Sixth and East Eighth streets.
The Sun Link streetcar will operate on the east end of the route from the East Helen Street stop to University Boulevard and Third Avenue and back.
The streetcar will run on the western side of the route from South Avenida del Convento through downtown to North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street and back.
A Sun Tran shuttle bus will take streetcar riders around the fair closures. Riders can board the bus at North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street, North Fifth Avenue and East Sixth Street, and East University Boulevard and North Third Avenue.
People traveling near the area should use caution, watch for event participants and obey all traffic controls.
For more information about the three-day event, visit http://tucne.ws/1dn0