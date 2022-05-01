Francesca Bryan-Couch

Care Coordination Chief

Organization:Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Education: DNP, RN, CHPN

Professional affiliation: ANA, AzNA, CMSA, OONE, OCCHP, Sigma Theta Tau

Special nursing interests/comments:

I have been a nurse for over 30 years and have experience in critical care, end of life care, medical/legal evaluations, worker’s compensation, nursing leadership and in academia as an adjunct professor. I have been with the VA for eight years and have a sincere passion for providing high quality care to the veterans who have served our country.

As the Care Coordination Chief, I provide education and training sessions about care coordination, case management, hospice and palliative care, evidence based practice, nursing research and multidisciplinary professional development to the staff at the Tucson VA.

My husband, Brad, and I have seven children (six boys and one girl, with two grandsons and a granddaughter on the way). One son is a Marine currently serving at Camp Pendleton. We live on a farm in Dragoon, Arizona with our two dogs (Jai- a mastiff and Katay – a tree hound). My hobbies are farming, reading current research, running a health and wellness ministry and singing in the church music ministry.

