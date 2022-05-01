 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francesca Bryan-Couch

Francesca Bryan-Couch

Care Coordination Chief

Organization:Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Education: DNP, RN, CHPN

Professional affiliation: ANA, AzNA, CMSA, OONE, OCCHP, Sigma Theta Tau

Special nursing interests/comments:

I have been a nurse for over 30 years and have experience in critical care, end of life care, medical/legal evaluations, worker’s compensation, nursing leadership and in academia as an adjunct professor. I have been with the VA for eight years and have a sincere passion for providing high quality care to the veterans who have served our country.

As the Care Coordination Chief, I provide education and training sessions about care coordination, case management, hospice and palliative care, evidence based practice, nursing research and multidisciplinary professional development to the staff at the Tucson VA.

People are also reading…

My husband, Brad, and I have seven children (six boys and one girl, with two grandsons and a granddaughter on the way). One son is a Marine currently serving at Camp Pendleton. We live on a farm in Dragoon, Arizona with our two dogs (Jai- a mastiff and Katay – a tree hound). My hobbies are farming, reading current research, running a health and wellness ministry and singing in the church music ministry.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lauren A. Acosta

2022 Nurses Week Awards

These nurses have been named to the list of Fab 50 nurses unless otherwise noted. Other awards are noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News