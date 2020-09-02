Frank LaBarbera was a Navy signalman graduating from the U.S. Navy Signal's & Radio School at the University of Chicago at the top of his class in April 1943. He chose to serve as a signalman on Merchant ships by using flags and coded light signals to deliver and receive messages from Navy escort ships during radio silence. As Merchant ships crossed the Atlantic Ocean, he was the only U.S. Navy sailor aboard civilian ships delivering supplies to Europe, eating and drinking at the captain's table for meals. 1,554 Merchant ships were sunk during WWII. He was also aboard the USS Anacostia AO-94 replenishment oiler in the Pacific Ocean. He proudly served from February 1943 to December 1945.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!