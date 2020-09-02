Our grandfather, Frank Landon Jr., already a veteran of WWI also volunteered for service in WWII. His son, James D. Landon, served as a naval aviator and was in his early 20s when this picture was taken. The story that we were told is that Frank was stationed on Guam with Seabees. Jim was stationed on the USS Enterprise when he realized they would be close to Guam where his dad was stationed. He decided to surprise his Dad and got special permission to fly to Guam. He managed to get to Guam but did not know how to find his dad, so he got some help finding him. According to Grampa, a lower enlistee woke him up and said that there was someone to see. Grampa was "tickled pink" (his words) to see his son whom he'd not seen for more than two years. The original photo was taken by the Stars and Stripes and published there first. Some time later the Arizona Daily Star picked it up and printed the photo with a short article on Friday Aug. 17, 1945. Till the day they each died, this was a moment that they would share and they just beamed. My mother, Mary Louise, is mentioned in the article. She was about 9 years old at the time.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!