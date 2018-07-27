7. Frank Morales, OL, 1951 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Buy Now Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star Second team All-State Class B in 1951, Morales went on to NAU where he lettered from 1953-1958. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion ENTER THE 2017 MARCH FEVER CHALLENGE! Enter the 2017 March Fever Challenge! promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly.