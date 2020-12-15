 Skip to main content
Frankie's Cheesesteaks

Frankie's Cheesesteaks

Frankie’s famous Philly-style roast pork sandwich is another popular item on the Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks menu.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a second location in Marana at 3780 W. Ina Road, between Mod Pizza and a new Lucky Wishbone.

Hot corner in Marana getting Lucky Wishbone, Frankie's Cheesesteaks

