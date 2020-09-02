My husband, Franklin B. Zimmerman, who is 97 and a Tucson native, served in the South Pacific during WWII. He was infantry in the Arizona Bushmasters and served in the New Guinea campaign. One year of his service was in a village on the island of Kiriwina. He built observation towers there to watch for the Japanese. He learned the language and made many friends there. We visited there 15 years ago, and descendants of his friends knew of him through oral history. My husband always says it was lush foliage and lush life for an Arizona desert rat.
