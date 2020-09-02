Fred Bjorling

From a memoir:
The Thanksgiving meal was great, but I was especially grateful when I saw the bulleting board: "Seaman 1st Class Bjorling will report to the flight deck crew aboard the USS Hancock, Essex class carrier, on Pier 4 at 1000 tomorrow morning."
At last I'll be back among military planes ─ not flying them ─ but helping operate them. Like most my age I feel competent in handling the danger I know lies ahead. As for planes, I know more technical stuff about them than do many pilots.
The next day with all my possessions ─ most of them books ─ crammed in my seabag, I dismount the bus at the head of Pier Four.
Wow! The Hancock looms a good half mile down that pier! The Marine guard inspecting me feels me over then has me stand lags astride while tapping my lower legs with his baton to make sure I have no booze bottles hanging down on strings into the bells of my trousers.
At the Hancock I stagger up the gangplank, (the flight deck is 62 feet above waterline), drop my seabag with a thump, salute the Officer of the Day and state: Bjorling reporting for duty."
Most of the planes aboard are in the hangar below deck, but I see a couple of F-6 fighters, a TBF torpedo plane and an SB2C dive-bomber tied down on the flight deck.
The OOD calls a sailor up from below to escort me down to the sleeping quarters. My guide's name is Wheeler, from Wisconsin, and we will become friends.
Tomorrow we'll head out into the wide Pacific and begin flight operations. Not all of us will return.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!