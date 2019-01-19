Arizona track coach Fred Harvey is preparing for a season which includes hosting the Pac-12 men’s and women’s championships in May. His men’s team is of Top-25-caliber this year and last week received an impressive mention when Flotrack.org ranked Arizona No. 5 in the nation if an all-time Indoor Track and Field championships were held. It crunched the times run by former Arizona All-Americans Lawi Lalang, Stephen Sambu, Patrick Nduwimana, among others, and ranked Arizona No. 5 behind track powers Arkansas, Florida, Oregon and Texas.