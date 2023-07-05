If you’re looking for something to do this summer but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve rounded up some free events around town that you can add to your calendar this week:
Free Film Fridays
Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy. This week's movie is "Twilight."
- When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 14
- Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
- Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.
- Info: tucne.ws/1nrt
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This week's theme is Warhammer 40K.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14
- Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
- Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
- Info: tucne.ws/1nru
People are also reading…
Summer Poolooza
Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting free pool parties this July, where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13
- Where: Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1nrv
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is wrapping up its summer of family-friendly movies this weekend. There will be free movie screenings indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred. Catch "My Neighbor Totoro" on Saturday, July 15, and "Encanto" on Sunday, July 16.
- When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities, and movies begin at 10 a.m.
- Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: loftcinema.org/series/loft-kids-fest
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
- When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16
- Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1nrw
Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton
Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday. "Blade" will be on the big screen on July 19.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
- Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
- Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and drinks
- Info: instagram.com/thedowntownclifton
Movies at Reid Park
Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park, thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment, including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down. This week's feature is "DC League of Super Pets."
When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets.
Info: coxmoviesinthepark.com
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On July 15, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."
- When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.
- Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
- Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel.
- Info: maranaaz.gov/movies
Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" on July 15.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
- Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1ngh
MegaMania
A festival of cosplay, gaming and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this July. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, workshops led by authors and artists, and more.
- When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15
- Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1nrx
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy a monsoon-inspired dance session.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15
- Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1nry
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15
- Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
- Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
- Info: tucne.ws/1nrz
Desert Gardening with Kids
Kids can learn all about seeds at this event and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.
- When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
- Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
- Cost: Free to attend
- Info: tucne.ws/1ns0