Kevin Sumlin says the rise of freshmen Christian Roland-Wallace and Bobby Wolfe could allow Jace Whittaker to move around and “cover inside receivers.” pic.twitter.com/zG68C4SWQi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 2, 2019
Kevin Sumlin says the rise of freshmen Christian Roland-Wallace and Bobby Wolfe could allow Jace Whittaker to move around and “cover inside receivers.” pic.twitter.com/zG68C4SWQi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 2, 2019
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.