The move to the highest levels of NCAA softball can be imposing, and UA coach Mike Candrea has discovered that again this season. Arizona’s top recruit, freshman pitcher-hitter Marissa Schuld, has thus far pitched just six innings and had two at-bats. She was Arizona’s player of the year at Phoenix’s Pinnacle High School last year. UA freshman Izzy Pacho, an Ironwood Ridge grad who hit .650 as a high school senior, is 1 for 16 through Saturday’s games. The growth of women’s softball nationally has made it more and more difficult for freshmen to be productive. CDO grad Ellessa Bonstrom, a mainstay on coach Kelly Fowler’s powerful Dorados teams, starts as a freshman in right field for Utah but was hitting .214 through Friday. At CDO, Bonstrom hit a cumulative .469 over four seasons, with 30 home runs.