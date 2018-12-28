Friday’s media event at the AC Marriott was a showcase for seniors. Several spoke wistfully about the Arizona Bowl, framing it as a final opportunity to hang out with their buddies.
But two true freshman tailbacks will play prominent roles Saturday.
Marcel Murray (A-State) and Toa Taua (Nevada) led their teams in rushing during the regular season. Each was named his conference’s top freshman.
Murray shared carries almost evenly with senior Warren Wand, who expressed pride in his apprentice’s accomplishments.
“Marcel came a long way from the beginning,” Wand said of Murray, who rushed for 793 yards and seven touchdowns. “I’m not surprised. He came in, hard worker, kept his head down. Pretty much the same thing I did as a freshman.”
Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson said Wand went above and beyond to help his understudy — even though Murray would cut into his playing time.
“To be enough of a team player and truly put your ego on the side and teach another guy that is going to literally take reps away from you, that is just not easy to do,” Anderson said. “That does not happen every day, and I’ve not seen many guys do it better than he did.”
Taua rushed for 816 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He also caught 20 passes for 194 yards and a score. Nevada went 6-3 when Taua carried the ball 10 or more times in a game.
“He’s young, so at times I’ve got to coach him up in the backfield and make sure he knows what he’s doing,” Gangi said. “He’s an incredible player.”