Friday, April 10, 1959: America's first astronauts introduced

Pioneer Space Travelers For America Selected

One Will 'Pilot' Rocket In Orbit Around Earth

WASHINGTON, April 9 (AP) ─ America's first space travelers-to-be were put on view Thursday ─ seven calm, steel-nerved married men in their thirties. They said they're sure they'll come back safe from the most terrifyingly dangerous voyage yet conceived for a human being.

One of the seven will be the first American ─ the first of any nation, if things go right ─ to be rocketed into orbit around the earth

Nobody knows yet which one will get the first historic ride. Each of the seven says it's something he has long dreamed of.

Each also said at a news conference that it's okay with the wife and/or children for him to make the first satellite flight.

In fact, quipped Navy Lt. Malcolm S. Carpenter, 33, of Garden Grove, Calif., one of the Astronauts, his going was his wife, Rene's idea: