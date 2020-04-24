Friday, April 10, 1959: America's first astronauts introduced

Pioneer Space Travelers For America Selected
One Will 'Pilot' Rocket In Orbit Around Earth
WASHINGTON, April 9 (AP) ─ America's first space travelers-to-be were put on view Thursday ─ seven calm, steel-nerved married men in their thirties. They said they're sure they'll come back safe from the most terrifyingly dangerous voyage yet conceived for a human being.
One of the seven will be the first American ─ the first of any nation, if things go right ─ to be rocketed into orbit around the earth
Nobody knows yet which one will get the first historic ride. Each of the seven says it's something he has long dreamed of.
Each also said at a news conference that it's okay with the wife and/or children for him to make the first satellite flight.
In fact, quipped Navy Lt. Malcolm S. Carpenter, 33, of Garden Grove, Calif., one of the Astronauts, his going was his wife, Rene's idea:
"I was at sea so my wife called Washington and volunteered for me."
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced last Monday that seven space candidates had been selected as the final team for this country's first manned satellite program, Project Mercury.
But not until Thursday did the agency name the seven: Three Air Force jet pilots, three Navy fliers and a Marine test pilot making up the training group.
Besides Carpenter, a Korean veteran whose hobbies range from skin-diving to archery, the team includes:
Air Force Capt. Leroy C. Cooper Jr., 32, Carbondale, Colo., and Seattle.
Marine Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr., 37, New Concord, Ohio.
Air Force Capt. Virgil I. Grissom, 33, Mitchell, Ind.
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Walter M. Shirra Jr., 36, Hackensack, N.J.
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alan B. Shepard Jr., 35, East Derry, N.H.
Air Force Capt. Donald K. Slayton, 35, of Sparta, Wis.
Those seven were selected, after possibly the most rigid physical and mental tests ever given human beings, from among 55 volunteers for the first space flights. Only one can make the first earth orbit ─ if he survives.
Astronaut Job Not One For Youngsters
WASHINGTON, April 9 (AP) ─ Why did the space officials pick men in the 30-year age bracket for the first spacemen?
Capt. Norman L. Barr, director of the Navy's astronautical division and a member of the Life Sciences Committee of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, says the reasons run like this:
One specification was that an Astronaut must have accumulated at least 1,500 hours of flying time and have been a test pilot for part of that time.
He also must have various educational qualifications, engineering or designing experience and other similar factors.
To build up the required experience and qualifications, took time, moving candidates past the 30-year-age mark. Nevertheless all the plus-30 pilots passed physical examinations which would have eliminated many younger men.
