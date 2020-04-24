Friday, April 13, 1945, front page: Franklin Delano Roosevelt has died

HISTORY-MAKING 4TH TERM ENDED BY UNTIMELY DEATH
War President's Career Spanned Dark Days Of Depression And Pearl Harbor, Closed With Peace Dawn Breaking
By The Associated Press
The Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, longest in United States history, spanned a 13-year period from the dark days of the 1932 depression to the first dawn glimmerings of peace in the European war. It saw also the massing of great naval and troop strength in ever-closer strikes at the Japanese foe in the Pacific. Death came to the nation's war leader as he was busy planning measures for lasting world peace while still plunged deep in the task of directing master strategy for complete victory
The first president of the United States to be elected for four terms, was born January 30, 1882, at Hyde Park, N. Y., the son of James and Sara (Delano) Roosevelt. He was a direct descendent, eighth generation of Claes Martenzan Rosenvelt or Roosevelt who left Holland in 1649. Claes' son, Nicholas, was the Progenitor of both Theodore Roosevelt, 25th president, and Franklin D., the 31st president. The former descended from Nicholas' son Johanus; Franklin from Nicholas' son Jacobus.
The President's mother was the daughter of Warren Delano, banker and Far East trader. She became James Roosevelt's second wife at the age of 26. The President's father, a lawyer and financier, was a fourth cousin of Theodore Roosevelt.
NEW LEADER PLEDGES EFFORTS TO WIN WAR
WARM SPRINGS, Ga., April 12. ─ (AP) ─ President Franklin D. Roosevelt, his strength sapped away as commander in chief in America's greatest war, died suddenly this afternoon.
His duties fell on Vice President Harry S. Truman who, sworn in as the 32nd President in a White House ceremony at Washington, issued this statement:
"The world may be sure that we will prosecute this war on both fronts, east and west, with all the vigor we possess, to a successful conclusion."
It was at 4:35 p. m. eastern war time that Mr. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage. It was 7:09 p. m. , that a solemn-faced Truman took up the burden and the honor of President.
Mr. Roosevelt's last works were:
"I have a terrific headache."
