Friday, April 13, 1945, front page: Franklin Delano Roosevelt has died

HISTORY-MAKING 4TH TERM ENDED BY UNTIMELY DEATH

War President's Career Spanned Dark Days Of Depression And Pearl Harbor, Closed With Peace Dawn Breaking

By The Associated Press

The Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, longest in United States history, spanned a 13-year period from the dark days of the 1932 depression to the first dawn glimmerings of peace in the European war. It saw also the massing of great naval and troop strength in ever-closer strikes at the Japanese foe in the Pacific. Death came to the nation's war leader as he was busy planning measures for lasting world peace while still plunged deep in the task of directing master strategy for complete victory