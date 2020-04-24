Friday, April 5, 1968 front page: Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated

"As the group officially designated to be concerned with civil rights in our city," the Rev. Sholin said, "we will miss his leadership desperately. He personified the only way we can ultimately deal with our national problems. He would not compromise with evil, nor would he resort to violence. He did everything in his power to arouse the American conscience toward constructive democratic change."

The Rev. Sholin added, "although the human symbol is dead, the American dream of which he spoke so eloquently and for which he worked and died, must become a reality as all Americans dedicate themselves to fill this void and follow this dream."

University of Arizona students and faculty will start a silent vigil at 10:30 a.m. today in front of the Student Union Building in memory of the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

"I've heard they'll stand anywhere from 30 minutes to two days," said Stephen Z. Maikin, a liberal arts junior who was elected president of the student body Wednesday.

Memorial services for Dr. King will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 210 E. Lester St., at 7:30 p.m. tonight. A revival scheduled last night also was turned into a memorial service.

