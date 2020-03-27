Friday, March 14, 1930, front page: Discovery of ninth planet announced

For years, C. W. Tombaugh, photographer for the Lowell observatory has almost nightly taken pictures of the planets and their environs.

Several weeks ago, in looking over a finished picture, he noticed a faint "star-light splotch." Another picture, taken the next night, of the space near Neptune, showed the same hope of a startling discovery.

The photographer called C. O. Lampland, assistant director of the observatory. Lampland studied the photographs and then trained a high-powered telescope on the space where the sensitive photographic plate showed there was a light. After several nights he was rewarded ─ for the first time the new planet had actually been seen.

Brother astronomers of Dr. Lampland were called, and they, too, saw the planet through the eye of the telescope that Dr. Lowell, many years before, through mathematical calculations, predicted existed "beyond Neptune" and the ken of man.

Dr. Slipher, in announcing discovery of the new solar body, said it was of the fifteenth magnitude, and that on March 12 its position at three hours Greenwich mean time was seven seconds of time west from Delta Gemnorum, "agreeing with Dr. Lowell's predicted longitude."