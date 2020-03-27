Friday, March 14, 1930, front page: Discovery of ninth planet announced

ANOTHER PLANET DISCOVERED BY YOUTH, 23, AT FLAGSTAFF; FORECAST BY LOWELL IN 1905
Discovery Made on February 18 by Extremely Delicate Photographic Telescope at Lowell Observatory
ANNOUNCED BY DIRECTOR V. M. SLIPHER
Ninth Planet in Solar System Is Beyond Neptune; Is Forty Times as Far From Earth As the Sun
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 18. ─ (AP) ─ A twenty-five year search of the skies by astronomers connected with the Lowell observatory here has ended ─ Dr. V. M. Slipher, director, having announced today that a ninth planetary member of the solar system had been discovered ─ the object of the search.
In 1905 the search started under the direction of Dr. Percival Lowell, astronomer. Nine years later he published an article predicting that some day a ninth planet would be found "somewhere beyond Neptune," and today, on the anniversary of Dr. Lowell's birth, Dr. Slipher announced it was on a line with "and far beyond Neptune," the new and nameless body in the skies had been located.
For years, C. W. Tombaugh, photographer for the Lowell observatory has almost nightly taken pictures of the planets and their environs.
Several weeks ago, in looking over a finished picture, he noticed a faint "star-light splotch." Another picture, taken the next night, of the space near Neptune, showed the same hope of a startling discovery.
The photographer called C. O. Lampland, assistant director of the observatory. Lampland studied the photographs and then trained a high-powered telescope on the space where the sensitive photographic plate showed there was a light. After several nights he was rewarded ─ for the first time the new planet had actually been seen.
Brother astronomers of Dr. Lampland were called, and they, too, saw the planet through the eye of the telescope that Dr. Lowell, many years before, through mathematical calculations, predicted existed "beyond Neptune" and the ken of man.
Dr. Slipher, in announcing discovery of the new solar body, said it was of the fifteenth magnitude, and that on March 12 its position at three hours Greenwich mean time was seven seconds of time west from Delta Gemnorum, "agreeing with Dr. Lowell's predicted longitude."
The Lowell director said the distance of the new planet beyond Neptune had not been computed, nor had its orbit been calculated.
U.S. Observatory Welcomes Planet
WASHINGTON, Mar. 13. ─ (AP) ─ A welcome for "the new member of our celestial family" issued from the United States naval observatory tonight as astronomers there prepared to try and find the new world for themselves.
Captain C. S. Freeman, in charge of the observatory, said he believed the new orb could be discovered only with the greatest difficulty.
"The planet," he explained, "is on the edge of visibility of the largest of the observatory's telescopes and the slightest haze or over brightness or glare from moonlight may defer the actual picking up of the object here."
He added that the discovery of what was believed to be a new trans-Neptunian planet was a source of considerable satisfaction throughout the astronomical world, since its presence would help explain certain deviations in the calculated motion of Neptune ─ previously the most distant point of the known solar system.
