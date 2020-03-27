Friday, March 27, 1953, front page: New polio vaccine tested

New Polio Vaccine Found Highly Successful
By Alton L. Blakeslee
AP Science Reporter
NEW YORK, March 26. ─ (AP) ─ The new polio vaccine has passed its first human tests on 90 children and adults with flying colors.
But "there will be no polio vaccine" for general use this summer.
This was announced tonight by Dr. Jonas E. Salk, 38, young virus researcher of the University of Pittsburgh.
The creamy vaccine, homogenized in mineral oil, gave all 90 persons protective antibodies against all three types of virus which can cause human polio, he said. And it is perfectly safe.
More Testing
They've kept this protection so far for six to eight weeks ─ they were vaccinated only that long ago. But in one other experiment, protection has lasted 4½ months so far. This raises hope this vaccine will do the job for months, perhaps years.
But 90 persons is too small a number to say that the vaccine will actually work for everyone, Dr. Salk made clear. He indicated many more careful tests must be made, on hundreds or thousands of people first.
The pace of progress is fast, he said, but must continue step by step to make sure of this vaccine, first disclosed last January.
Unanswered questions include this: Might some people react unfavorably, just like some people get allergies to eggs or penicillin? And 90 is a small number because statistics show that only one child of every 150 ever develops paralytic polio, throughout their lifetimes.
Twenty years ago a vaccine was released prematurely, he said. But there were kickbacks, some cases of paralysis and deaths after vaccinations, because not enough was then known about the tricky polio virus.
Tonight's announcement is one of great drama, about the most promising vaccine yet to appear. It represents one culmination of years of work by hundreds of scientists, and $18 million in March of Dimes funds.
Dr. Salk told of testing 161 persons, 4 to 40 years old, with several forms of vaccine.
The best-bet vaccine is a creamy one made out of all three types of polio virus, grown in test-tube farms, and then killed or inactivated with formaldehyde.
Use Mineral Oil
Disarmed this way, the viruses can't cause polio, but still can stimulate the human body to produce antibodies, the agents to fight off invading live viruses.
The deadened viruses are mixed in mineral oil and an emulsifier, making an oily vaccine like homogenized milk. The oil greatly steps up the power of the vaccine to stimulate antibodies.
Two weeks after this creamy vaccine was injected into muscles, 90 persons all had antibodies against all three types of virus which can cause human polio, Dr. Salk reported. They developed as much, or more, antibodies as if they had actually been invaded by live viruses.
By everything known now about polio, they should be well protected. So far, these 90 have been studied for only six weeks, but still had lots of antibodies.
