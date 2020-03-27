Friday, March 27, 1953, front page: New polio vaccine tested

The pace of progress is fast, he said, but must continue step by step to make sure of this vaccine, first disclosed last January.

Unanswered questions include this: Might some people react unfavorably, just like some people get allergies to eggs or penicillin? And 90 is a small number because statistics show that only one child of every 150 ever develops paralytic polio, throughout their lifetimes.

Twenty years ago a vaccine was released prematurely, he said. But there were kickbacks, some cases of paralysis and deaths after vaccinations, because not enough was then known about the tricky polio virus.

Tonight's announcement is one of great drama, about the most promising vaccine yet to appear. It represents one culmination of years of work by hundreds of scientists, and $18 million in March of Dimes funds.

Dr. Salk told of testing 161 persons, 4 to 40 years old, with several forms of vaccine.

The best-bet vaccine is a creamy one made out of all three types of polio virus, grown in test-tube farms, and then killed or inactivated with formaldehyde.

