Friday, March 10, 1916, front page: Pancho Villa raid on New Mexico

Mrs. M. James was shot and killed in the doorway of another hotel, falling across the body of C. C. Miller, who was driven from his drugstore across the street. Her little sister escaped, but her husband was wounded.

Mrs. Ryan, wife of the captain of Troop E, had a narrow escape when their house was riddled by bullets. It was in the line, with the window facing the ditch, from which Villa opened his attack. Bullets perforated her clothing on a chair.

Officer's Wife Escapes.

Fred Griffen, a private of troop K, on guard at headquarters, opened fire on the Mexicans as they were attacking the quarters of Lieut. Lucas, commanding the machine gun troops of the Thirteenth cavalry. He fell mortally wounded under a volley, but he killed two Mexicans, then crawled to the side of the Ryan home. Mrs. Ryan ran under fire to an adobe garage. She was stopped by a Mexican, who demanded to know where she was going. She said she was going to get a motor car. She sat unmolested during the fight, in an automobile.

