Friday, March 20, 1942, page 18: War Relocation Authority

While the purpose of the War Relocation Authority as described in the article appears benign, according to the executive order, the purpose was to "take all people of Japanese descent into custody, surround them with troops, prevent them from buying land and return them to their former homes at the close of the war."

There were authority camps in Arizona. The Catalina Federal Honor Camp was in the Catalina Mountains.

In 1942, Gordon Hirabayashi challenged the forced relocation of Japanese Americans, but the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the relocations. Hirabayashi was convicted of violating a curfew and sentenced to the camp in the Catalinas.

In 1987, his case was overturned and in 1999, the Coronado National Forest renamed the camp the Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Site. A few months after his death on Jan. 22, 2012, Hirabayashi was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Reparations were made to surviving internees and their heirs in 1990.

Source: Arizona Daily Star archives and history.com.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.