Friday, May 1, 1931, front page: A runaway horse

Old Days Return, Runaway Horse Startles Tucson

Some years ago a person with civic pride counted 26 of these on Congress street, and it hurt his pride, so they were cut down after he had told enough people about it to get them interested. And now look what happened! A horse, a regular four-legged horse, ran away because there was no place in Tucson to hitch him. He was attached to a vegetable wagon and parked in an alley north of Tenth street. It is not known what started him running. Some say the driver forgot to shut off the motor. Others say he was left standing in high gear without the emergency brake.