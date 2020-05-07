Friday, May 25, 1883 front page: The opening of the Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge Opened with Imposing Ceremonies

New York, May 24. ─ Today was a gala day in Brooklyn. Throughout the city there appeared to be a general surrender of business to sight-seeing, and celebration is the main business. The heights and many streets, clear out into the suburbs, are decked most gayly with flags, bunting and flowers for the bridge with the city over the river. Public buildings, private houses, street-cars, wagons and trucks fly colors of all nations in honor of the opening of the big bridge. On every hand preparations are being made for the illumination tonight. Great satisfaction is expressed among the people of Brooklyn at the completion of the bridge. The precession of Brooklyn officials and trustees, escorted by the Third regiment, arrived at the station at 1 o'clock. The regiment passed upon the anchorage, where it took a position. Mrs. Roebling, wife of the invalid chief engineer, and his party arrived afterwards in twenty-five carriages, and at 1:30 Bishop Littlejohn and his assistant, in their robes, made their way with great difficulty through the crowd that already filled every particle of space in the station. Hundreds were turned away without getting seats. Salutes announcing the president's arrival at the New York tower were fired by the war vessels in the harbor and forts. At 2:16 p. m. the yards of the men-of-war were manned. Fifteen minutes later the cannon firing from Fort Greene and the navy yard announced the arrival of the procession at the Brooklyn tower, where Mayor Lewis received it. On account of the great crowd much difficulty was experienced by the mayor and officials in obtaining a passage-way to the platform. At the conclusion of prayer by Bishop Littlejohn, J. S. F. Stanahan, who presided successfully, introduced the acting president of the board of trustees, who formally presented the bridge to the people of New York and Brooklyn through their respective mayors, and each made a speech of acceptance. Congressman Hewitt also made an address, and Rev. Dr. Storrs delivered an oration and Levy succeeded in giving one of his cornet "Star Spangled Banner," "Hail Columbia" and Yankee Doodle."