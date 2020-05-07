Friday, May 7, 1937, front page: The Hindenburg explodes

GREAT LUXURY AIRSHIP IS FLAMING TOMB FOR PASSENGERS AND CREW
Exact Number of Dead Uncertain But Officials Believe More Than Third of 97 People Aboard Perished In Blast
MANY OF THOSE INJURED EXPECTED TO DIE
Catastrophic Explosion Horrifies Spectators As Zeppelin Is Warped In Toward Mooring At Lakehurst After Atlantic Trip
LAKEHURST, N. J., May 6 ─ (AP) ─ Germany's great silver Hindenburg, the world's largest dirigible, was ripped apart by an explosion tonight that sent her crumbling to the naval landing field a flaming wreck with horrible death to about a third of those aboard her.
Exactly how many died was still in dispute as the flames licked clean the twisted, telescoped skeleton of the airship that put out from Germany 76 hours before on its opening trip of the 1937 passenger season.
The American Zeppelin company, through its press representative Harry Bruno, placed the death toll at 33 of the 97 aboard. The company listed 20 of the 36 passengers and 44 of the 61-man crew as the disaster's survivors.
Figures Vary
These figures were at slight variance with unofficial estimates of the number of dead.
In the crowded hospitals in the communities neighboring this hamlet, many of the survivors were in critical condition, a number suffering from excruciating burns. Some were so gravely injured, among them Capt. Ernst Lehman, that the last rites of the Roman Catholic church were administered to them. Lehman, skipper of the ship's 1936 flights, made the ill-fated flight as an observer. Captain Max Pruss, the commander, was listed among the injured survivors.
Delayed by Storm
Storms and buffeting headwinds had delayed the slim, graceful ship far behind her schedule for the maiden trip, and she nosed down in the early evening to keep the unexpected rendezvous with disaster.
After cruising down over New York's crowded streets in the afternoon, she hove into sight at the air station here at 3:12 p. m. but landing conditions were not favorable and she circled around idly in full view of the small crowd of spectators. A rain storm came up and Capt. Pruss decided to ride it out to make sure of most favorable landing conditions.
Rain Falling
Rain was still falling lightly when she headed into the mooring circle shortly after 6 o'clock, nosing down gracefully.
The ground crew of sailors, soldiers, and marines moved out onto the field to handle her landing ropes. Lower she nosed, her diesel motors throttled down. Passengers, gaily waving at the crowd, lined the long lounge windows which show like transparent slits in the great silver belly of the ship.
The spider-like web of landing ropes snaked down the little trap doors in the nose. Men of the ground crew grabbed them at the wooden crossbars.
It was 6:23.
Flames Break Out
Then came the terrific explosion and brilliant red flames suddenly splashed out toward the stern and the rudder that bore the red-and-black Nazi swastika. The detonation tore the ship in half as if it were made of paper. The tail dropped earthward. The blunt nose bobbed up, hung a moment in the air and then crumpled toward the field, flames running along its sides and its fabric flaking off in big chunks.
Passengers and crew were hurled through the silvered walls of the Hindenburg to the sandy, loam below. The crowds receded in a panicky surge to the shouts of "run for your lives." Navy men dashed into the flaming debris to make rescues.
