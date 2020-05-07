Friday, May 7, 1937, front page: The Hindenburg explodes

GREAT LUXURY AIRSHIP IS FLAMING TOMB FOR PASSENGERS AND CREW

Exact Number of Dead Uncertain But Officials Believe More Than Third of 97 People Aboard Perished In Blast

MANY OF THOSE INJURED EXPECTED TO DIE

Catastrophic Explosion Horrifies Spectators As Zeppelin Is Warped In Toward Mooring At Lakehurst After Atlantic Trip

LAKEHURST, N. J., May 6 ─ (AP) ─ Germany's great silver Hindenburg, the world's largest dirigible, was ripped apart by an explosion tonight that sent her crumbling to the naval landing field a flaming wreck with horrible death to about a third of those aboard her.

Exactly how many died was still in dispute as the flames licked clean the twisted, telescoped skeleton of the airship that put out from Germany 76 hours before on its opening trip of the 1937 passenger season.