Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic can take those opportunities away, whether it’s on a Monday or an hour before kickoff. Cienega, Walden Grove, Sunnyside, Douglas and Pueblo won’t play on Friday because of coronavirus concerns. The Star’s game of the week is an east-side matchup between Sabino and Empire, which plays its first game of the season.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (5-0) vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain (4-1)

What to expect: After a 35-6 rout of Mountain View on Saturday, the Lancers have won 29 consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2017 season. The last time Salpointe Catholic lost a game in the regular season, star quarterback and Arizona Wildcats commit Treyson Bourguet was a middle schooler. Salpointe’s streak could be in jeopardy this week, when the Lancers play a Desert Mountain team that beat Queen Creek Cactus Shadows 41-14 last week. Quarterback Aiden Cerullo completed 16 of 19 passes for 302 yards and scored five total touchdowns, while Bourguet threw for 217 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. But like Salpointe Catholic has shown in years past, the Lancers can beat teams in multiple ways, and senior running back David Cordero rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Mountain View. Friday night’s game could come down to whichever team forces more takeaways, gets the defense off the field after third down and remains consistent on offense throughout the night. We like Salpointe to get it done and pick up its 30th straight regular-season win. Call it 34-21.