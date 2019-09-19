The Bouncing Czechs will perform at The Knights of Columbus Oktoberfest this Friday. 

The Knights of Columbus, Regina Cleri Council 5133 is throwing an Oktoberfest celebration Friday, Sept. 20, to raise money for Stand Up for Kids, a nonprofit that serves as an outreach program for homeless youth, and Knights of Columbus Charities. 

The 21-and-older event, that will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the council hall, 1330 S. Mountain View Ave., will feature music from the Bouncing Czechs and food from Bob Dobbs Bar & Grill, both included in the $20 admission fee. Drinks are extra. 

Tickets can be purchased here.   