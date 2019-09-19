The Knights of Columbus, Regina Cleri Council 5133 is throwing an Oktoberfest celebration Friday, Sept. 20, to raise money for Stand Up for Kids, a nonprofit that serves as an outreach program for homeless youth, and Knights of Columbus Charities.
The 21-and-older event, that will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the council hall, 1330 S. Mountain View Ave., will feature music from the Bouncing Czechs and food from Bob Dobbs Bar & Grill, both included in the $20 admission fee. Drinks are extra.