Arizona is starting the season with a true road game for the first time since 2010. It was a common occurrence under former coach Dick Tomey.
The Wildcats opened on the road in half of Tomey’s 14 seasons, including four straight times from 1997-2000.
“The one thing we prided ourselves on is the schedules we played,” Tomey, who died in May, told the Star last summer. “We did not run away from people.
“I think you have to play really tough people at home and on the road in the preseason. If you don’t, you don’t find out about yourself.”
Here’s how Arizona fared in each of those road openers under Tomey, along with the Wildcats’ final record in those seasons. In all but one instance, Arizona went on to have a winning year if it won the opener.
Year | Opponent | Result | W-L
1988 | Oregon St. | W, 24-13 | 7-4
1991 | Ohio State | L, 38-14 | 4-7
1994 | Ga. Tech | W, 19-14 | 8-4
1997 | Oregon | L, 16-9 | 7-5
1998 | Hawaii | W, 27-6 | 12-1
1999 | Penn State | L, 41-7 | 6-6
2000 | Utah | W, 17-3 | 5-6