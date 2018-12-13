How do you secure the border when half (more than three-fourths in Yuma) of those arriving are not trying to evade law enforcement nor the walls built to keep them out?
“Modernizing our ports of entry with the latest technological advancements and ensuring they are adequately staffed with customs and asylum officers will help address security threats and ensure asylum claims are quickly processed. Furthermore, funding alternatives to detention — such as family case management programs — would help support asylum-seekers as they navigate their immigration court proceedings. This will avert the dramatic costs and environmental destruction associated with a border wall.” — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Democrat
"We must make sure that our ports of entry are updated and fully staffed so people entering the country legally can do so without needless delays. ... At the same time, we must ensure that we have a secure physical border, using technology, lights, barriers, and law enforcement personnel to keep out those who are seeking to enter the country illegally. We also need more resources at the border to deal with the increasing number of migrant family units seeking asylum or entering the country illegally. Such resources include additional staffing, funding, and facilities for resolving asylum claims and other immigration proceedings as expeditiously as possible. This is both a public safety and humanitarian matter." — U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, Republican
"Our policies must distinguish between drug and human traffickers and those who are seeking to build a better life for their children. There are plenty of smart and sensible policy fixes such as improvements to our court system (additional caseworkers, judges, expanded access to legal counsel) and border ports of entry that can be made to improve our asylum and immigration systems. ... We can work together to pass comprehensive reform that secures the border while keeping families together, but only if politics are set aside and we commit ourselves to working across the aisle with civility." — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Democrat
“It is clear that many immigrants and asylum seekers coming to our borders are doing so legally. We should be encouraging this legal migration and immigration reform must also give stability to the young DREAMers who are living, growing, and thriving in the only home they’ve ever known. Unfortunately, our border communities and states are also dealing with illegal border crossing. This is why any bipartisan legislation we pass to address this issue must include investments in 21st century border technology that has been proven effective.” — U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, Democrat
The Star reached out to Southern Arizona's congressional delegation; these are excerpts of their statements. The offices of Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema didn't respond to requests for comment.