I am grateful for your support of local news and for your commitment to the Star. Starting this month, through this newsletter I aim to share some insights into stories you may have read or will read soon in the Star and to tell you a bit about who we are and what we do.
Behind the headlines
Good journalism can shine a light in darkness, right a wrong and improve our lives in ways large and small. Tech reporter David Wichner’s Sept. 22 story about TopTier gas falls into that last category. As I read it, I learned I’d been wrong in believing that all gasoline is the same — and then I realized that my neighborhood gas station was one of the former Shell stations replaced by a Speedway, which doesn’t sell top-grade gasoline. I was glad to see David included a list of Tucson stations that do sell Top Tier stations — but it was only last week that I realized how his story has changed my pattern. Because of his work, I know to buy Tucson’s best-quality gas and I seek it out when it’s time to fill up. Because of his work, I am a smarter consumer.
His story is a good example of how one story a reporter writes often leads to another. In August, David wrote a short story about the conversion of local convenience stores to Speedway stores as a result of Marathon’s acquisition of Andeavor, which operated more than two dozen Shell and Chevron stations in the Tucson area. Through his initial reporting, he learned that there are significant differences in quality of gas Shell sells — so-called Top Tier gas, with an extra industry-certified detergent package that helps engines run much cleaner — and unbranded gas. He knew that Marathon makes Top Tier gas, which both AAA and Consumer Reports recommend, but because he was on a tight deadline he couldn’t determine what kind of gas the local Speedway stores would sell.
After that first story ran, David heard from several readers that gas quality is important to them and they wanted to know more. He pressed Speedway, which previously didn’t return his calls, and the company confirmed that it doesn’t sell Top Tier gas at unbranded convenience store stations like Speedway. That confirmation led to his Sept. 22 story.
Our stars
Jennie Silvas has been with the Star’s Classified Ad team for 25 years, the last 15 on the Obituary Desk. The Tucson native is the youngest, and most mellow, of 7 children — and her calm demeanor helps Tucsonans through some of the toughest times in their lives.
Here are some of her thoughts about the job:
1. I was scared when I first started this job — especially when I had to call a family and read back the obituary.
2. Different people take loss different ways. Some are still angry, and they want to yell at someone. Some just want to cry.
3. One mom comes in every year to place the In Memoriam for her daughter who died more than 15 years ago. Now she’s like a friend.
4. Why do people place obituaries? To keep a memory alive, I think. And it’s part of the healing process.
5. I’ve learned this from my job: Don’t ever, ever take life for granted. Live every day the best way you know how.
Up next
Some of the stories we report can take weeks or months. Here’s one example: Border reporter Curt Prendergast and data reporter Alex Devoid set a goal to shine a light through the clouds of confusion surrounding federal plans to spend $2 billion on the border wall in Southern Arizona. Their story will show where the wall will go up and which drug-smuggling corridors it would aim to block.
They’ve come up with some surprising results, which they’ll share on Oct. 20.
A note of thanks
Finally, I’d like to thank you for subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star. Supporting a newsroom means paying reporters, photographers and editors; renting office space; buying supplies; paying for copies of public records; and sometimes hiring lawyers to help us get access to crucial information. Advertising used to pay those bills, but as national advertising — both print and inserts — has declined in recent years we’ve sought other sources of revenue such as commercial printing and digital subscriptions to fill the gap. Those sources have not offset the national advertising declines and as a result you’re paying more than you used to. But we are holding fast to our commitment to serve Tucson with investigative and watchdog journalism, strong opinion writing, authoritative sports coverage and behind-the-scenes innovation that helps us create and improve products with readers at the center of every decision.
We care about this place, and we know you do, too. Thank you for supporting our work with your subscription.
