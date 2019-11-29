Institute of Judaic Services and Studies
Sandy McNabb
Our next Shabbat service is Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club (MVCC) Ballroom West. Our services are led by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Sharing Shabbat is a wonderful way to welcome the peace of Shabbat as a community.
Oneg Shabbat
The Oneg Shabbat for December will be sponsored by Barbara and Alan Silvian. If you are interested in sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat to celebrate a special occasion or memorialize someone, please contact Rhoda Kaplan, rhodasings@yahoo.com, to reserve your date.
Shabbat Dinner
Join us for an optional Shabbat dinner at 5 p.m. in MVCC East room prior to Shabbat services. Contact Ellie Adelman before Wednesday, December 18, to make a reservation. Text the number (and names) for the reservation to (520) 982-3064 or email her at geadel@q.com.
Upcoming Shabbat Services
All services are 7 p.m. at the MVCC Ballroom West. Mark your calendar with the dates for future services: Fridays, January 31, February 28, March 27, and April 24.
Rabbi’s Classes
Finally, our Education Program, which is open to all SaddleBrooke Residents, will take place at the MVCC, Ballroom West, on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. on Febrary 4, 11, and 18. The course title is “Jewish and Christian Perceptions of Gender, Parenthood and Child Bearing Origins, Commonalities and Distinctions.” Be sure to put those Tuesday evenings on your calendar!